Smoke reported in lobby, 14th floor of Galt House Hotel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One employee was treated for smoke inhalation at the Galt House Hotel.

Fire crews were called on a report of smoke inside the lobby and on the 14th floor of the hotel around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Fire & Rescue spokesman Salvador Melendez.

When firefighters arrived, they found a light odor of smoke and determined it came from an overheated furnace in the basement.

Melendez said the areas where smoke was found were ventilated and the furnace stopped emitting smoke.

The hotel was not evacuated.

The employee declined to be transported and returned to work. No other injuries were reported.

