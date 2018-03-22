March 20, 2018

Bike the Bluegrass
The American Lung Association's "Bike the Bluegrass" is a cycling event featuring 3 routes to choose from: 25, 50, and 62 miles. After the ride, stay for the "Bites, Beer and Bourbon" Big Bash, a fall harvest cookout under the stars with craft beer samples and a signature bourbon cocktail. After that, spend the night in General Butler State Park.
September 15, 2018, 8am
General Butler State Resort Park Carrollton, KY
EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION FEE!
Good only until March 30 at 3:30 PM
$33 in recognition of our 33rd annual ride and in honor of the 33 million Americans who struggle to breathe easy
OneWest
OneWest is a community development corporation focused on commercial development growth in West Louisville.
2028 West Broadway, Suite 104
(502) 907-5147
OneWest.org
Down Syndrome of Louisville
The Gallop Gala will feature adults with Down syndrome as celebrities on the red carpet, a Starting Gate Cocktail Party, a seated dinner and the Winner's Circle After-Party. The Louisville Crashers will provide live music. Down Syndrome of Louisville's Lifelong Learning Center's programming provides developmental intervention for individuals with Down syndrome from birth to adults.
Gallop Gala
Friday, April 13, 6:30pm
Churchill Downs Millionaires Row
$250, Dinner, Cocktail party, Louisville Crashers
Winner Circle After-Party, $100
(502) 495-5088