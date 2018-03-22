March 20, 2018

Bike the Bluegrass

The American Lung Association's "Bike the Bluegrass" is a cycling event featuring 3 routes to choose from: 25, 50, and 62 miles. After the ride, stay for the "Bites, Beer and Bourbon" Big Bash, a fall harvest cookout under the stars with craft beer samples and a signature bourbon cocktail. After that, spend the night in General Butler State Park.

September 15, 2018, 8am

General Butler State Resort Park Carrollton, KY

BikeTheBluegrass.org

EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION FEE!

Good only until March 30 at 3:30 PM

$33 in recognition of our 33rd annual ride and in honor of the 33 million Americans who struggle to breathe easy

OneWest

OneWest is a community development corporation focused on commercial development growth in West Louisville.

OneWest

2028 West Broadway, Suite 104

(502) 907-5147

OneWest.org

Down Syndrome of Louisville

The Gallop Gala will feature adults with Down syndrome as celebrities on the red carpet, a Starting Gate Cocktail Party, a seated dinner and the Winner's Circle After-Party. The Louisville Crashers will provide live music. Down Syndrome of Louisville's Lifelong Learning Center's programming provides developmental intervention for individuals with Down syndrome from birth to adults.





Gallop Gala

Friday, April 13, 6:30pm

Churchill Downs Millionaires Row

$250, Dinner, Cocktail party, Louisville Crashers

Winner Circle After-Party, $100

(502) 495-5088

downsyndromeoflouisville.org