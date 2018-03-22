WATCH LIVE @ 12:30 pm: President Trump announces new tariffs against China

Emerich is adopting the puppy that he saved.More >>
Emerich is adopting the puppy that he saved.More >>
The groups said they are working towards a longer lasting agreement to enhance environmental education, improve watershed protection planning and secure quality water.More >>
The groups said they are working towards a longer lasting agreement to enhance environmental education, improve watershed protection planning and secure quality water.More >>
Melendez said the areas where smoke was found were ventilatedMore >>
Melendez said the areas where smoke was found were ventilatedMore >>
Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday before rain and snow return Saturday.More >>
Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday before rain and snow return Saturday.More >>