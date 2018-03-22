WATCH LIVE @ 12:30 pm: President Trump announces new tariffs aga - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 12:30 pm: President Trump announces new tariffs against China

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: At 12:30 p.m., President Trump will sign a memorandum that is expected to target China's economic aggression. Watch the signing from the White House on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly