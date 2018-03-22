Jim Beam, Bernheim work to preserve clean water, animal habitats

The Natural Water Sanctuary Alliance is a one-year agreement between Jim Beam and the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest. (Source: Jim Beam)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jim Beam is working with the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest to protect natural water, restore habitats and reintroduce native plants and trees to the area.

The Natural Water Sanctuary Alliance is a one-year agreement between the two entities to develop a water sanctuary on Bernheim grounds adjacent to the Jim Beam distillery.

"Great bourbon starts with great water," Freddie Noe, eighth generation Beam Distiller, said. "In fact, the water in Clermont is one of the main reasons my family chose to settle here back in 1795. Jim Beam bourbon gets its distinct and wonderful taste, in part, from the local water, which is filtered naturally

through limestone. We’re proud to team up with our neighbors at Bernheim to preserve this vital natural resource."

The groups said they are also working towards a longer lasting agreement to enhance environmental education, improve watershed protection planning and secure quality water across Bernheim but particularly inside the Long-Lick and Wilson Creek watersheds.

Jim Beam stated that they will also support Bernheim’s work to protect the federally endangered Indiana Bat, and host a landowners’ workshop to educate the community and promote best practices in water conservation and forest stewardship.

"The importance of clean water cannot be overstated. It’s essential for wildlife. It’s essential for human life and it’s essential to our economy," Mark Wourms, Bernheim’s Executive Director, said. “We are grateful to have a corporate partner like Jim Beam that values protecting this vital natural resource."

