Officer saves dying 7-month-old puppy during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer is being praised for saving a puppy's life after he found it close to death during a traffic stop.

LMPD Public Information Officer Lamont Washington said that Officer Jeff Emerich found a dead puppy and another 7-month old dog in the back of Dezmond Jones', 24, car after pulling him over. Washington explained that the puppy was covered in urine and shaking uncontrollably since the car had no heat during frigid conditions on March 7.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Falls City, Louisville City FC to debut specialty craft beer

+ Jim Beam, Bernheim work to preserve clean water, animal habitats

+ Nulu Bock Fest moved due to weather

Jones plead guilty on Tuesday to an animal cruelty charge and was ordered to not have or live with any animals for two years.

Emerich is adopting the puppy that he saved, Washington said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.