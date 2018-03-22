Mike Tirico named featured speaker of They're Off Luncheon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The featured speaker of the They’re Off Luncheon has been announced.

NBC Sports Mike Tirico, who hosted the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, will speak at the 62nd annual luncheon on April 20.

>> MORE: Digital Derby Guide

WAVE 3 News sports director Kent Taylor will emcee the event.

The luncheon will be held in the Grand Ballroom at the Galt House Hotel at 11:30 a.m. For tickets or more information click or tap here.?



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.