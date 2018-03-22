Former Miss Kentucky USA receives probation on drug smuggling ch - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former Miss Kentucky USA receives probation on drug smuggling charge

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Kia Hampton (Source: Allen County, Ohio Jail) Kia Hampton (Source: Allen County, Ohio Jail)

LIMA, OH (WAVE) - A former Miss Kentucky USA will not serve time for trying to smuggle marijuana into an Ohio prison.

In May 2017, Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, was found with a marijuana-filled balloon at the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution. Hampton was visiting her boyfriend who was an inmate there.

Hampton, who was Miss Kentucky USA 2011 and the first African-American woman to represent the Bluegrass in the Miss USA pageant, could have received three years in prison.

Against the objections of prosecutors, a judge sentenced Hampton to probation during a hearing on May 21. The judge said Hampton seemed remorseful. 

Hampton told the judge she wants a "fresh start" and attributed her behavior to "foolishness."

