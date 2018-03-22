UofL to meet with Chris Mack

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has confirmed that University of Louisville officials will meet with Xavier head coach Chris Mack this weekend to discuss the Cards head coaching job.

Mack, 48, led the Musketeers to a 29-6 record in 2017-18, including a Big East conference regular season championship. He was named 2018 Big East Coach of the Year. The top seed in the West Region, Xavier was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Florida State in the second round on Sunday.

He is 212-96 in nine seasons as the Xavier head coach.

The latest salary information from USA Today lists Mack as the #55 highest paid coach in the country, with a salary of $1,668,930. Rick Pitino was paid over $5 million a year in base salary.

Mack is a Cincinnati native. He played college basketball at Evansville and Xavier.

His wife, the former Chrisi Hester, is a Louisville native and starred at Holy Cross High School. She played college basketball at Dayton and is a member of the UD Athletics Hall of Fame.

