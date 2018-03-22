WAVE 3 News Editorial: March 22, 2018: Cardinal Coaches

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Class and character marked David Padgett’s one season as University of Louisville head basketball coach. He represented UofL impressively, with professionalism far exceeding his rookie status.

He was given the job under challenging circumstances less than a month before the season began and communicated very well with his players and the public. His leadership helped heal some of the wounds surrounding the program and the fan base should certainly be appreciative of how he embraced the opportunity.

A special salute as well to Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz, who led the Cards to a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Cards had a tremendous regular season, losing just twice, and won the ACC tournament for the first time defeating perennial power Notre Dame for the second time this year. They need just three more NCAA tournament wins to play for the national championship for the third time under Coach Walz.

The Cardinals expect to name a new men's basketball coach next week and they may also remove the interim tag from athletic director Vince Tyra as well next week. Tyra has done a commendable job in moving the athletic department forward during turbulent times. Those times should be calmer in the coming year.

