WAVE 3 News Editorial: March 22, 2018: Cardinal Coaches

Emerich is adopting the puppy that he saved.More >>
Emerich is adopting the puppy that he saved.More >>
April is Autism Awareness Month, making it the perfect time for the Kentucky Derby Museum, Frazier History Museum, Muhammad Ali Center and Kentucky Science Center to host free, Autism Friendly Nights.More >>
April is Autism Awareness Month, making it the perfect time for the Kentucky Derby Museum, Frazier History Museum, Muhammad Ali Center and Kentucky Science Center to host free, Autism Friendly Nights.More >>
Around 19,000 cars travel along Holmans Lane. It connects Jeffersonville to new businesses growing along Veterans Parkway, and also to Clarksville and Interstate 65. Construction to make that trip easier for drivers began Thursday.More >>
Around 19,000 cars travel along Holmans Lane. It connects Jeffersonville to new businesses growing along Veterans Parkway, and also to Clarksville and Interstate 65. Construction to make that trip easier for drivers began Thursday.More >>
A national group, Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), has an effort underway to get drivers to help report human trafficking.More >>
A national group, Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), has an effort underway to get drivers to help report human trafficking.More >>
Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, was found with a marijuana-filled balloon while entering a prison in Ohio.More >>
Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, was found with a marijuana-filled balloon while entering a prison in Ohio.More >>