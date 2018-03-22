Floyd County confirms 10 cases of hep. A, including Bob Evans worker

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The Floyd County Health Department has confirmed 10 cases of hepatitis A since February 2, including one linked to a Bob Evans restaurant, the FCHD said in a statement.

Possible contact with the virus affects people who ate at the Bob Evans on State Street in New Albany from February 20 to March 9. Those who did should pay attention to the symptoms of hepatitis A and seek medical attention, the FCHD said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Hepatitis A spreads in Clark County: Inmates infected, school closes

+ Former St. Matthews Denny's employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A

+ 115 cases of Hepatitis A confirmed in Jefferson County

Given the dates of exposure and type of contact, state and CDC authorities said they do not recommend vaccinations.

Hepatitis A infects the liver. The highly contagious virus is transmitted via fecal-oral routes or through contaminated food or water. People can become sick 15 to 20 days after being exposed to the virus.

The CDC's site on hepatitis A includes a list of symptoms and can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.