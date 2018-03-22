Floyd County confirms 10 cases of hep. A, including Bob Evans worker

Possible contact with the virus affects people who ate at the Bob Evans on State Street in New Albany from February 20 to March 9.More >>
Because of the threat of wintry weather northeast of Louisville early Saturday, we’ve declared an Alert Day to start the weekend.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
NBC Sports Mike Tirico, who hosted the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, will speak at the 62nd annual luncheon on April 20.More >>
Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, was found with a marijuana-filled balloon while entering a prison in Ohio.More >>
