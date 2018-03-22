More sue LMDC for false imprisonment

A woman in her 70s has joined a lawsuit alleging false imprisonment by the LMDC. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Inmates are being freed from jail but not released, a class action lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections alleges. The latest victim to speak up is a woman in her 70s.

A judge ordered the release of Betty Melloan. Twenty-four hours later, she was still in jail, and had no idea if she was ever going home.

Melloan said the memory and sound of the cell door locking still haunt her.

“Whenever that door would slam, I thought, 'I am never going to get out of here,'” Melloan said.

Melloan said being held at the LMDC was the worst time of her life.

A judge ordered Melloan to be released at 9 a.m. on a Monday morning after being arrested for a domestic dispute the previous Saturday.

“But to not actually walk out the door until Tuesday afternoon is unacceptable,” Melloan said.

Melloan was not the only person to experience over-detainment, or holding a person in jail after they are legally released.

Attorney Jim Ballinger is co-council in a class action lawsuit filed in 2017 against the LMDC and its director "...on behalf of all persons similarly situated who have been unlawfully falsely imprisoned, detained or incarcerated longer than ordered by Courts of the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

“The system is a mess, as far as information getting to the jail and the jail properly handling that information,” Ballinger said.

Metro Council ordered the city's auditor to look at the jail after receiving multiple complaints.

That report was released in January. It acknowledged a gap in communication between the courts, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk and the jail.

“The reality is, if you go over there today and look at how they actually do it, they have a big book they write in. That's how they track that, so the opportunity for error is pretty high,” Metro Council President David James (D-6) said.

James wanted this issue solved sooner.

Anyone in jail who is not supposed to be there costs tax payers, and Louisville's jail already has an overcrowding problem.

For Melloan, it's time she'll never get back.

“When the judge says that I can go home, I expect to go home sometime within a reasonable amount of time,” Melloan said.

A second audit was initiated to review inmate release and communication between the jail, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk, and the court, Steve Durham with the LMDC said.

Kevin Connell, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk, said an email system was recently implemented which he hopes will correct some of the communication issues.

A copy of the lawsuit filed in 2017 is below.

