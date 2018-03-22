Five Questions on NoBaked Cookie Dough

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Admit it, one of the best parts of making homemade cookies is eating the cookie dough. Although with the raw egg in there, it's not such a healthy thing to do.

Now enter Louisville's first NoBaked Cookie Dough store. It's cookie dough that is safe to eat!

Megan Beaven opened her first Kentucky location at 805 Blankenbaker Parkway. Think of it like an ice cream shop, except instead of ice cream it's cookie dough: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, s'mores, you get the idea. You pick a scoop in a cup or a waffle cone, and then add toppings if you like -- about 12 are offered.

Megan grew up in Louisville. Here are my five questions with Megan Beaven, the brains behind NoBaked Cookie Dough.

1) What made you think of NoBaked?

I love cookie dough! Cookie dough has always been my favorite sweet treat and I already had a recipe for safe-to-eat chocolate chip cookie dough. My decision to start a business selling it was really all about timing. I didn't like what I was doing at the time and I had always wanted to own my own business. At the time, I was a 23 year old who had nothing to lose!

2) I know that you're from Louisville. So why did you open your first location in Nashville?

I opened my first store in Nashville because Nashville is where I live now. I left Louisville when I was 18 to go to college at Belmont in Nashville. After I graduated, I stayed there. Nashville is a city that is super accepting of new concepts, especially with food. I knew that Louisville was the same way, and it is my hometown, so opening my second store here was an easy decision.

3) What are your plans for growth?

Franchising! We are about to be able to start selling franchises nationwide, so we're working hard to take that route for growth. We'd love to start with franchisees in Lexington, Cincinnati, and Knoxville.

4) What was the most challenging part of starting your company?

The most challenging thing was getting people to take it seriously. I was 23 years old and didn't have a lot to show for myself. I had an idea that I knew would be a success, but it was a new concept, so I had to attempt to convince banks and landlords to give me a chance. In the end, I wasn't able to get financing for much of my business, so my fiancé and I really scraped by with the cookie dough pop-up shops until we could save enough money to build stores.

5) Please tell me a bit about yourself. How old are you and what you were doing at the time you started your company?

At the time of starting NoBaked, I was 23 years old and I was working full time in Music Publishing. I had moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University and pursue a career in the music industry, which is exactly what I did. I was just very unhappy about having little to no control over my career and my own success. I didn't want someone else to determine my future for me, so I knew that entrepreneurship was the only option. I'm now 24 and NoBaked turns one year old this month. I originally started it as an online store, then it transitioned into pop-up shops around Nashville and Louisville. To see it transition to two storefronts in less than a year is amazing to me. I'm very thankful for all the support that my fiancé, my parents and brother, and my friends have given me along the way.

