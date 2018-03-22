Louisville attractions offer free Autism Friendly Nights

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four Louisville attractions are working to create a welcoming environment for those living with autism, and their families.

April is Autism Awareness Month, making it the perfect time for the Kentucky Derby Museum, Frazier History Museum, Muhammad Ali Center and Kentucky Science Center to host free, Autism Friendly Nights.

The goal is for families to enjoy each attraction in a more accommodating atmosphere.

Each Autism Friendly Night goes from 5 to 7 p.m. Here is the schedule:

Monday, April 2 - Kentucky Derby Museum

Monday, April 9 - Frazier History Museum

Monday, April 16 - Muhammad Ali Center

Tuesday, April 24 - Kentucky Science Center

Again, admission is free during these events.

Autism Friendly Nights are offered through a partnership with Families for Effective Autism Treatment (FEAT). To learn more about their mission, click or tap here.

