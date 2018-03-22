Bourbon delivery moves through legislature

Customers may soon be able to send a bottle of Kentucky bourbon to other states. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Doorstep delivery of bourbon across the country may soon become a reality.

House Bill 400 is making it's way through the Kentucky legislature. The bill would allow distilleries to ship products directly to consumers.

Jeptha Creed Distillery Co-owner Autumn Nethery said the customer experience is crafted just as carefully as the spirits she sells.

"We were needing a larger tasting bar," Nethery said. "So, we expanded the tasting bar."

But when it comes to sending the bourbon home, some out-of-state customers are in for a letdown.

"She asked me, 'Can I ship this home?'" Nethery said, explaining an interaction with a visitor. "I had to tell her no, and she had to put it back on the shelf."

Nethery said current state law makes it illegal to ship her spirits to other states. It's a problem she said she encounters daily.

As machines churn out her final product, HB 400 is moving through the Kentucky legislature.

It passed the house with a 84-11 vote in mid-March. Since then, it's gotten through two readings in the senate and was scheduled for a third, and a final vote this week. But it's since stalled.

"This legislation, if it gets passed, would open up the doors to allow people to be able to get their bottles home," Nethery said. "Buy even more products than they would regularly."

According to a draft of the bill, the legislation would allow distilleries to ship products and monthly club membership orders directly to consumers in some other states.

"I think there could be some interest in doing a spirit-of-the-month club or something like that," Nethery said.

HB 400 was first posted for a final reading in the senate Wednesday, but was passed over and moved to Thursday's agenda.

Senators did not discuss HB 400 Thursday before adjourning. Legislative leadership said remaining bills would be carried over to Tuesday, March 27.

