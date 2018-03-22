Crossgate sues over VA Medical Center site

Artist rendering of development on the new VA site. (Soiurce; WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The City of Crossgate is suing the federal government over the site chosen for the new Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The lawsuit alleges the federal government broke laws by deciding on the hospital site before completion of an environmental impact study.

Crossgate also claims that building the hospital would adversely affect residents' business, property, aesthetic, recreational and environmental interests.

Louisville's new VA Medical Center is going on Brownsboro Road, at the Watterson Expressway.

Plans for the medical complex include approximately 1,000,000 square feet of office space and cover almost 40 acres.

The City of Crossgate is located in East Louisville near Ballard High School.

Neighbors are concerned the hospital will not be a "fit" for the neighborhood, and could negatively impact property values and traffic.

Construction on the VA Medical Center could start in late 2018 or early 2019.

The full text of the lawsuit is below.

