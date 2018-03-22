Laurel County police searching for missing 3-year-old girl

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. (Source: LCSO)

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for three-year-old Hailie Mays, who was taken by her father, Christopher Mays, officials said.

Police said Hailie was last seen around 6:10 p.m. off of Ray Johnson Road, four miles north of London, KY.

Hailie is a white female, 2'5", 40lbs, with blue eyes, brown shoulder-length hair and a fair complexion.

Mays drives a maroon Toyota Corolla with license plate number 741VEG, police said.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said due to alleged drug use, social services has ordered Mays to supervised contact only with his daughter.

Anyone who knows Hailie's whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel Country Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

The case is being investigated by Sgt. Robbie Grimes.

