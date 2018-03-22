Order a Papa John's pizza online, support Thunder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's hard to believe, but the Kentucky Derby Festival - and Thunder Over Louisville - is just 30 days away.

Officials announced on Thursday that Papa John's Pizza is the new title sponsor of the Thunder Funder program, which helps raise funds for Thunder Over Louisville.

Starting Thursday through May 6, customers can order the Thunder Fireworks pizza online. Papa John's will donate one dollar from every $13 dollar pizza to the Thunder Funder Program (the pizza must be ordered online).

“Thanks to Papa John’s, supporting Thunder Over Louisville this year will be as easy as ordering a pizza,” Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Mike Berry said in a statement. “Without the support of community-minded partners like Papa John’s, we couldn’t produce the show fans have come to expect and anticipate.”

Thunder Fireworks pizza combines Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, black olives and mushrooms.

To order, use the promo code THUNDERPIZZA on Papa John's website.

