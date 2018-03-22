Push for investigation into former Louisville detective moves forward

Mark Handy is accused of lying under oath, and is at the center of four overturned murder convictions.More >>
Mark Handy is accused of lying under oath, and is at the center of four overturned murder convictions.More >>
In the documents, an officer describes trying to get a car loan, only to discover their credit report was a mess because of delinquent loans they knew nothing about.More >>
In the documents, an officer describes trying to get a car loan, only to discover their credit report was a mess because of delinquent loans they knew nothing about.More >>
Watch out for a few isolated slick spots overnight as melting snow may refreeze on untreated surfaces.More >>
Watch out for a few isolated slick spots overnight as melting snow may refreeze on untreated surfaces.More >>
Starting Thursday through May 6, customers can order the Thunder Fireworks pizza online.More >>
Starting Thursday through May 6, customers can order the Thunder Fireworks pizza online.More >>
Admit it, one of the best parts of making homemade cookies is eating the cookie dough. Although with the raw egg in there, it's not such a healthy thing to do. Now enter Louisville's first NoBaked Cookie Dough store. It's cookie dough that is safe to eat!More >>
Admit it, one of the best parts of making homemade cookies is eating the cookie dough. Although with the raw egg in there, it's not such a healthy thing to do. Now enter Louisville's first NoBaked Cookie Dough store. It's cookie dough that is safe to eat!More >>