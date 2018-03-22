Push for investigation into former Louisville detective moves forward

Former Louisville homicide detective Mark Handy may soon face more scrutiny. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A push to get Kentucky's Attorney General to investigate a former Louisville homicide detective took a step forward Thursday.

Louisville's Metro Council passed a resolution asking for AG Andy Beshear to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Mark Handy.

Handy is accused of lying under oath, and is at the center of four overturned murder convictions. Attorneys in those cases have accused Handy of fabricating and coercing confessions, recording over a witness' statement and feeding a suspect information.

Handy has never been criminally charged. He recently retired as a sheriff's deputy.

Beshear already called for any other cases involving Handy to be reviewed.

Handy has been investigated before by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, who recently told us they welcome a new set of eyes on the former detective.

Handy has repeatedly declined to comment.

Handy and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are also being sued by a woman who claims Handy assaulted her and made racially-charged statements toward her during an eviction.

