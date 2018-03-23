UK falls 61-58 to Kansas State in Sweet 16

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (WAVE) - Barry Brown's driving score with 18.4 seconds left proved to be the game-winner as #9 seed Kansas State upset #5 seed Kentucky 61-58 in a South Region semifinal on Thursday night in Atlanta.

It was an ugly game marred by fouls. There were 51 fouls called in the game, 30 on Kansas State and 21 on UK.

After the other Wildcats took a two-point lead on Brown's shot, the Cats pushed the ball up the court, where Quade Green's three-point attempt failed to draw iron. Amaad Wainright grabbed the defensive rebound and was quickly fouled.

The Kansas State junior hit one of two free throws to extend their lead to 61-58 with 7.7 seconds left. Kentucky used it's final timeout with 5.4 seconds on the clock.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the inbound pass and despite multiple screens for Kevin Knox, Gilgeous-Alexander did not have a lane to pass to Knox and was forced to shoot

"This is on me that last play," John Calipari said. "There were plays that you could see late, like over dribbling and then turning it over. Give Kansas State credit, they played hard. They played physical. They played great defense. They shot 35% and won a Sweet 16 game, it says a lot about their program."

Calipari is now 6-1 in Sweet 16 games at Kentucky.

Xavier Sneed led Kansas State with 22 points, Brown added 13. P.J. Washington was a force for UK in the paint, he finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, but only hit 8 of his 20 free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander added 15 points. The Cats had 15 turnovers and just 16 field goals.

Kentucky finishes 26-11. Kansas State is 25-11 and advances to an Elite Eight matchup with #11 seed Loyola in the South Region final on Saturday.

