March 23, 2018

Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium

The Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium is hosting two events as part of the Women's History Month events at UofL, spotlighting women in space science.

Tonight, 6:30 p.m.

Back-to-back screenings of "Women in Space," from the PBS series "Makers: Women Who Make America," and "Sisters of the Sun," from the National Geographic series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey."

The screenings will be followed by a discussion and question-answer session.



Tomorrow, 4 p.m.

Louisville native Sophia Mitchell, an aerospace engineer, will discuss the future of space exploration.

THIS EVENT IS NOW FULL!



All events are free, but preregistration for the planetarium events are required. Go to the planetarium website at louisville.edu/planetarium for more information.



