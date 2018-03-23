Dozens of charges, arrests announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Law enforcement officials will be announcing the first surge of charges and arrests as part of an active and ongoing investigation across the entire state of Kentucky.

Officials said the charges and arrests are the results of Project Safe Neighborhood, which is an effort to reduce violent crime on the streets by removing illegal firearms and the felons in possession of illegal firearms.



United States Attorney Russell Coleman said this is one more down payment on a promise to reduce violent crime in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.



Coleman will be accompanied by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, ATF's Stuart Lowrey, state prosecutors, assistant U.S. attorneys and more law enforcement agencies.

The announcement took place at the U.S. Attorney's Office, located at 717 West Broadway in downtown Louisville, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.