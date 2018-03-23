Rollover crash leaves 5 injured - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rollover crash leaves 5 injured

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
and Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Five people were taken to hospitals after the crash. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News) Five people were taken to hospitals after the crash. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five people, including a pedestrian, are being treated for injuries after a rollover crash in downtown Louisville.

The accident happened at Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Second Street around 9:20 a.m. Louisville Metro police say the driver of a vehicle heading south on Second Street lost control and collided with another vehicle going westbound on Muhammad Ali.

All of the injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.

