Rollover crash leaves 5 injured

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five people, including a pedestrian, are being treated for injuries after a rollover crash in downtown Louisville.



The accident happened at Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Second Street around 9:20 a.m. Louisville Metro police say the driver of a vehicle heading south on Second Street lost control and collided with another vehicle going westbound on Muhammad Ali.

All of the injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.

