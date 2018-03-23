Jury acquits man accused in 2013 murder - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jury acquits man accused in 2013 murder

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Charles Anthony Washington III (Source: LMDC) Charles Anthony Washington III (Source: LMDC)
Paul J. Barber (Source: Family photo) Paul J. Barber (Source: Family photo)

+LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a four-day trial, a jury has found a Louisville man not guilty of murder.

The charges against Charles Anthony Washington III, 25, were in connection with the August 12, 2013 murder of Paul J. Barber. 

PREVIOUS STORIES
Man killed within feet of infant, 3 witnesses
2 additional suspects arrested in PRP homicide
4th arrest made in PRP murder

Prosecutors said that Washington went into Barber's apartment in the 6800 block of Crawford Crossing Place off Dixie Highway and demanded drugs and money. When Barber tried to run, he was chased and shot multiple times. 

Five others were inside the apartment at the time of the Barber's murder. They included Barber's nine-day-old son.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Rollover crash leaves 5 injured
Family, friends mourn murdered NKY boy, mother
Push for investigation into former detective moves forward

The jury returned not guilty verdicts Thursday on murder, tampering with evidence and facilitation to tampering but were hung on facilitation to murder, robbery and burglary charges.  

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Fallen LMPD officer remembered 13 years later

    Fallen LMPD officer remembered 13 years later

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:09:07 GMT
    Peter Grignon (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)Peter Grignon (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

    For the last 13 years, dozens of law enforcement officers can be spotted crowded around a grave at the Cave Hill Cemetery on the 23rd of March. They hold a memorial every year to honor officer Peter Grignon.

    More >>

    For the last 13 years, dozens of law enforcement officers can be spotted crowded around a grave at the Cave Hill Cemetery on the 23rd of March. They hold a memorial every year to honor officer Peter Grignon.

    More >>

  • Jury acquits man accused in 2013 murder

    Jury acquits man accused in 2013 murder

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:26:58 GMT

    The charges against Charles Anthony Washington III, 25, were in connection with the August 12, 2013 murder of Paul J. Barber. 

    More >>

    The charges against Charles Anthony Washington III, 25, were in connection with the August 12, 2013 murder of Paul J. Barber. 

    More >>

  • Rollover crash leaves 5 injured

    Rollover crash leaves 5 injured

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:01:42 GMT
    Five people were taken to hospitals after the crash. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)Five people were taken to hospitals after the crash. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

    The accident was reported at Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Second Street around 9:20 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

    More >>

    The accident was reported at Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Second Street around 9:20 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly