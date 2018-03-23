Jury acquits man accused in 2013 murder

For the last 13 years, dozens of law enforcement officers can be spotted crowded around a grave at the Cave Hill Cemetery on the 23rd of March. They hold a memorial every year to honor officer Peter Grignon.More >>
The charges against Charles Anthony Washington III, 25, were in connection with the August 12, 2013 murder of Paul J. Barber.More >>
The accident was reported at Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Second Street around 9:20 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Low lighting and plush private spaces at the new Hell Or High Water speakeasy recreate the thrill of a naughty, boozy, prohibition-era past.More >>
LMPD Officer Jeffrey Emerich received his new puppy, Audrey, carefully from a handler, and tucked her close, making a nook with his elbow so she could rest her chin.More >>
