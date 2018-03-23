Jury acquits man accused in 2013 murder

+LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a four-day trial, a jury has found a Louisville man not guilty of murder.

The charges against Charles Anthony Washington III, 25, were in connection with the August 12, 2013 murder of Paul J. Barber.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Man killed within feet of infant, 3 witnesses

+ 2 additional suspects arrested in PRP homicide

+ 4th arrest made in PRP murder

Prosecutors said that Washington went into Barber's apartment in the 6800 block of Crawford Crossing Place off Dixie Highway and demanded drugs and money. When Barber tried to run, he was chased and shot multiple times.

Five others were inside the apartment at the time of the Barber's murder. They included Barber's nine-day-old son.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Rollover crash leaves 5 injured

+ Family, friends mourn murdered NKY boy, mother

+ Push for investigation into former detective moves forward

The jury returned not guilty verdicts Thursday on murder, tampering with evidence and facilitation to tampering but were hung on facilitation to murder, robbery and burglary charges.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.