Fallen LMPD officer remembered 13 years later

The memorial was held at Peter Grignon's at Cae Hill Cemetery (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

'Amazing Grace" was played on bagpipes during the memorial service. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the last 13 years, dozens of law enforcement officers can be spotted crowded around a grave at the Cave Hill Cemetery on the 23rd of March. They hold a memorial every year to honor officer Peter Grignon.

After responding to a call on this date in 2005, Grignon, an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was shot in the head by a 17-year-old who then turned the gun on himself.

"Losing Peter is the most devastating thing I've ever dealt with," said Rebecca Grignon-Reker, Grignon's widow.

The Grignons had recently returned from a trip celebrating their one year wedding anniversary shortly before his murder. Following her husband's death, Grignon-Reker wasn't left alone. She believes there may be nothing bigger than the bond of blue.

"You see the influx of love and support and you know, 'hey we're all doing this together,'" Grignon-Reker said.

Grignon-Reker had to remind a family she knows well of that last year. Just five days after her husband's memorial, LMPD Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty.

"George Rodman actually set up a class to remember Peter before Nick was killed," Grignon-Reker said. "Nick was actually here March the 23rd last year remembering with us."

Both officers badges, their commitment to blue, and sacrifice they've made never will be forgotten.

