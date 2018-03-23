2 Louisville food service workers diagnosed with Hepatitis A

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cases of Hepatitis A have been diagnosed in two people who work at different Louisville food service establishments.

According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, one of the positive cases is an employee of the Kroger store at 520 N 35th St. Anyone who shopped at the store from March 2-19 may have been exposed.



The other case involves an employee of Sarino, a restaurant at 1030 Goss Ave. Patrons who ate at Sarino between February 24 through March 15 may have been exposed.

Symptoms of hepatitis A are fatigue, decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). People can become ill from 15 to 50 days after exposure. Anyone experiencing such symptoms should seek medical attention.

Currently, there have been 159 cases diagnosed in Louisville.

A vaccine for Hepatitis A vaccine is available and Metro Health officials say should see their doctor or primary care provider. The vaccine is also available at clinics, pharmacies, many drug stores. The vaccination is covered by most insurance plans.

