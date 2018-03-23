2 Louisville food service workers diagnosed with Hepatitis A

A movie filming in Louisville this week, "My Daughter Vanished", needs a few extras (background talent), and they're looking for local talent to fill the roles.More >>
Buyers who get stuck without a way to smoke crack cocaine can find help, conveniently, at nearby stores.More >>
Cases of Hepatitis A have been diagnosed in two people who work at different Louisville food service establishments.More >>
For the last 13 years, dozens of law enforcement officers can be spotted crowded around a grave at the Cave Hill Cemetery on the 23rd of March. They hold a memorial every year to honor officer Peter Grignon.More >>
The charges against Charles Anthony Washington III, 25, were in connection with the August 12, 2013 murder of Paul J. Barber.More >>
