Nearly two dozen felons charged with firearms violations, guns seized

A Louisville march organized by students to bring attention to school safety and gun laws is happening downtown Saturday. Several students told us they hope to speak to a huge crowd. The march begins at Waterfront Park and ends at Metro Hall.More >>
Cases of hepatitis A have been diagnosed in two people who work at different Louisville food service establishments.More >>
Construction, congestion and foot traffic have prompted some people to look at one Downtown Louisville intersection with caution.More >>
Officials said the indictments are part of a strategy to reduce crime in neighborhoods across Kentucky. Four of the individuals are also connected to deadly shootings in Louisville.More >>
A movie filming in Louisville this week, "My Daughter Vanished", needs a few extras (background talent), and they're looking for local talent to fill the roles.More >>
