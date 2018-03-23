Pedestrians view Downtown Louisville intersection with caution

Aerial view of the March 23 crash at the intersection. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Construction, congestion and foot traffic have prompted some people to look at one Downtown Louisville intersection with caution.

Louisville Metro police said a driver on South Second Street lost control hitting another vehicle at Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 9:20 a.m. Friday. Police said five people were injured, including a pedestrian, in the rollover crash. Those passing by said they were shocked when they saw the scene.

"Actually, yes," said Neal Rogers, who lives nearby. "It was a pretty bad accident."

Others walking near the intersection said traffic congestion, construction, and busy sidewalks have become the norm.

Rogers, who has lived in the area for six months, said traffic has gotten better since construction at the Omni finished, but his feet often weave their way tightly past tires when he chooses to take the crosswalk.

"They may not be paying attention to you because they're trying to turn to get going where they've got to go," Rogers said.

To prevent dangerous situations, Metro officials said adhering to signs, staying on sidewalks and following the laws are the best way to make sure everyone stays safe.

"I would say usually just be mindful," Rogers said. "Just be mindful."

It's advice that could be lifesaving.

All of the injuries from today's accident are reported to be non-life threatening.

Adding to the congestion are lane closures on the Clark Memorial Bridge due to cleaning and painting of the span.

