Private investigation into Explorer Program misses deadline, exceeds budget

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - City leaders will have to wait to get the findings of an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program.

Last March, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer hired a private investigator to "examine the allegations of sexual abuse in the LMPD Explorer program, and also actions of city employees and others regarding the alleged abuse."

The contract's date expired March 16, 2018. Metro Council members still do not have a report.

The city agreed to pay $50,000 for the investigation. However, it has exceeded that budget, the investigator tasked with the project -- Kerry Harvey a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky -- told us. Harvey could not say exactly by how much.

Harvey said he is in the process of wrapping up the investigation.

He explained there were delays because of other open criminal investigations being simultaneously conducted, like the one by the FBI. Because of that, they also faced limitations and have now interviewed all of the people they were able to interview. He also mentioned there were issues with the Louisville Fraternal Order of Police, limiting the officers they could speak to as well.

Harvey said they did the best they could to find "alternative sources" for information. He explained there are often obstacles to these types of investigations, especially when there are other active investigations going on at the same time. He told us he did not want to interfere with any criminal investigations, but that there were things they wish they could have done, but weren't able to do.

Harvey told us he could not get into specifics about his findings, or whether he was able to interview Mayor Fischer or LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

