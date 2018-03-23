Casting call: Louisville extras needed for film

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Want to be in a movie? Here's your chance.

A movie filming in Louisville this week, "My Daughter Vanished", needs a few extras (background talent), and they're looking for local talent to fill the roles.

"My Daughter Vanished" is a theatrical thriller, and begins principal photography in Louisville this week.

The three dates for background talent are March 26, 27 and April 2.

The film stars Diora Baird (Wedding Crashers, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) in the lead role of Melanie, Blanche Baker (Sixteen Candles) as Helen and Abbie Gayle (Jack Reacher) as the missing daughter, Gabby, Stargazer Films said in a press release.

Jordan James Smith will play Melanie's brother Steve, and Cuyle Carvin joins for the role of Melanie's husband, Scott.

Shane O'Brien, Zach O'Brien and Anthony Del Negro are producing the film for Stargazer Films USA.

The link to sign up is here: http://www.stargazercorp.com/background-signup.html

