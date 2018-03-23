38th Rodes City Run 10k races through downtown Louisville on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Rodes City Run 10k, the second leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running, races through downtown Louisville on Saturday morning.

The run begins at 8:00 a.m. It's the 38th year for the event, which was ranked the fourth largest overall race in Kentucky and the 34th largest race in the U.S. by 2016 Running USA rankings, according to Louisville Metro Government.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Money raised from the race goes to the Crusade for Children. In 2017, the Triple Crown raised $77,886. Since 2002, the race series has earned close to $1.8 million for the nonprofit.

Louisville Metro announced the following road closures on race day:

Broadway from Brook to 2nd

Broadway from 5th to 2nd

Broadway from Brook st to Baxter Ave

Baxter Ave from Jefferson St to Breckinridge st

Cherokee Rd from Baxter Ave to Grinstead Dr

Grinstead from Cherokee Rd to Lexington Rd

Lexington Rd from Grinstead to Liberty St

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.