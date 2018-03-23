ECHO Mobile brings nature, imagination to Louisville kids

The ECHO Mobile unit will travel to locations throughout Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - ECHO Mobile was out and about at Baxter Square Park on Friday, helping kids get in touch with nature.

The ECHO Mobile Natural Play Unit travels around Louisville, bringing outdoor education and natural play elements to children and their families.

Nature play encourages kids to express creativity and imagination, which fosters a sense of independence within the child, Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation said.

"We just have natural materials that they can play with and grow with - that's where the unstructured environment comes in." Community Outreach Coordinator Lisa Brents said. "Just to see their imaginations grow is amazing."

Louisville Parks and Recreation's ECHO (Engaging Children Outdoors) program will be hitting the road this spring with its new mobile play unit, the ECHO Mobile. Staff will bring outdoor education and natural play elements to areas throughout Louisville.

The ECHO Mobile Nature Play Unit is part of a city-wide initiative to provide dozens of free and low-cost activities to kids during spring break.

The 2018 schedule for ECHO mobile is below:

