Downtown Louisville gets official Bourbon District

Visitors can navigate Bourbon District with this map. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This bourbon barrel sculpture marks the entrance to Louisville's Bourbon District. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville now has an official bourbon district.

Friday, Mayor Greg Fischer declared the downtown corner of Fourth and Main Streets the entrance to the new bourbon district.

There is a bourbon barrel sculpture at the corner, accompanied by a sign and map of attractions.

Fischer said the giant barrel brings the city's bourbon production together with its food scene.

"If we had done this 10 years ago people would've thought we were crazy," Fischer said. "They wouldn't have even understood what we were trying to do."

Louisville-based Solid Light helped create the space, which developers hope will become a popular downtown gathering spot.

