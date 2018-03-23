6 struggling JCPS schools show improvement

Moore High School is one of the largest schools in the JCPS district. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six struggling Jefferson County Public School district schools came out of a recent state review showing signs of improvement.

While a lot work still needs to be done, Superintendent Marty Pollio praised the assessment teams and the findings from Kentucky Department of Education.

"Today's state reviews indicate that, overall, these six schools are implementing transformative efforts to strengthen culture and climate and create optimal learning environments for all students," Pollio said. "We appreciate the important work of the assessment teams and welcome their feedback on how our schools can continue to improve."

The schools included in the assessment were Moore High School, Olmsted Academy North, Western High School, Westport Middle School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School.

Moore High School is one of the largest school in JCPS. Principal Robert Fulk complimented his students and staff for the positive diagnostic results, and said creating a new culture at the school drives their improvement.

"We have to have a place where students want to attend, where parents want to send their kids and where my staff wants to work," Fulk said. "I don't know if we were there previously. And now we are."

Fulk said 126 new people have been hired at Moore in the last 18 months.

Once ranked in the bottom five percentile, Fulk also said Moore has improved some academically, but still lags behind.

The state gave high marks to Moore's social media activity for helping build the image and the community needed for success.

Fulk said he tweets 30 to 50 times a day.

"My job is to be the biggest cheerleader for this school," he said.

