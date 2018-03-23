Family pleads with parole board to keep daughter's killer in jail

As Amelia's family and friends gathered to celebrate what would be her 23rd birthday, they remain determined to keep Lacambra behind bars. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Daniel Lacambra was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is eligible for parole. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

Amelia's parents are caring for her son, Luke. They do not want her husband to be granted parole. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Amelia Lacambra was shot and killed by her husband, Daniel, in front of their infant son. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In April of 2016, Damien Lacambra shot and killed his wife, Amelia Forsting, in St. Regis Park.

Lacambra told investigators he fired his gun just inches away from her head while she was next to their newborn baby. He was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and is eligible for parole at the end of March after serving 20 percent of his sentence.

"I would like for him to become the best version of himself," Amelia's mother, Liz Stone, said. Despite Lacambra having killed her daughter, Stone simply said the man needed help.

"I was kind of between learning my daughter was dead but my grandson was still alive," Amelia's father, Jim Forsting, recalled. He looked at his hands while he said that, remembering the afternoon and the disbelief that initially took over him.

At just 21-years-old, Amelia left behind her son Luke. Both Forsting and Stone, after hearing every gruesome detail about their daughter's death in trial, thought the jury was on their side. They couldn't have been more wrong.

"I was shocked when they said 'not guilty of murder,'" Stone said. "I was shocked."

Lacambra ended up getting 10 years for manslaughter with parole eligibility after two years. Forsting and Stone are fighting that reality.

"The main thing is we fear for our safety," Forsting said. "Not just us. The community should be concerned about this situation."

Amelia would have turned 23-years-old on Friday. Her parents invited a few family friends to the Waffle House on Taylorsville Road to celebrate her life. Time seems to escape them -- with their daughter's birthday, and Lacambra's parole hearing inching closer by the minute -- the two seem to be in some sort of rush.

"I'm not going to feel safe until they tell us on that day that he's going to be deferred another couple of years or so," Forsting said.

The two are asking for more time so Lacambra can re-evaluate and eventually rehabilitate.

"The more tolls he has to be successful than the less likely he is to get stressed and kill someone else," Stone said. "I don't want anyone to go through what we went through."

Both Forsting and Stone will be pleading their case in less than two weeks.

The Mary Byron Project started a change.org petition against Lacambra's early release. At last check more than 5,000 people have signed.

