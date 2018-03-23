Cards advance to Elite Eight win 86-59 win over Stanford in Lexington Region

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Asia Durr scored 12 of game-high 24 points in the third quarter as top seed UofL beat #4 seed Stanford 86-59 on Friday night in Rupp Arena in a Lexington semifinal.
The Cards tied the school record with their 35th win. They are now 35-2.
UofL led the Cardinal 42-31 at halftime and then Durr took over, triggering a 22-14 advantage in the decisive third quarter.
Myisha Hines-Allen added 17 points, Arica Carter 13 and Jazmine Jones 10. Sam Fuehring had 9 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cards advance to the Lexington Region final on Sunday at 12 p.m. against #6 seed Oregon State (26-7). The Beavers beat #2 seed Baylor 72-67 in the first game on Friday night.
