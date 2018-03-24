'Hope and Fury': Documentary chronicles civil rights movement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr nears, NBC and WAVE 3 News are airing a two-hour documentary on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. about the civil rights movement.

Hope and Fury: MLK, the Movement and the Media is narrated by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt. The program examines how television news came of age in the 1960's while the civil rights movement was starting to take hold.

It's a parallel that was not lost on the man who became the face of the civil rights struggle.

"Martin Luther King realized that if this movement was going to gain traction and to awaken the consciousness of the country, it was going to have to be seen," NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt said. "Television news was still very young, and he recognized its potential at the same time television news recognized what an incredible story was unfolding in front of it."

April 4 will mark 50 years since the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

For more information on Hope and Fury: MLK, the Movement and the Media click or tap here.

