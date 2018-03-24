LMPD: Alleged Cole's Place shooter arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The alleged Cole's Place shooter has been arrested by Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD Sgt. John Bradley confirmed that Kenneth Mattingly Jr.,31. was arrested around 5 PM Friday.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ VIDEO: Inside the Cole's Place shooting

+ West Louisville copes after 7 shot at Louisville nightclub; no suspects in custody

+ Community urges nightclub to beef up security following weekend shooting

Mattingly was charged with six counts of assault, Bradley said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday, March 17 at Cole's Place, located in the 2900 block of West Kentucky Street.

LMPD said that officers arrived at the scene to find four people suffering from gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Two more gunshot victims took themselves to University Hospital, also with injuries that were not life-threatening. A seventh victim was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment, LMPD confirmed.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.