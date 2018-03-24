LMPD: Alleged Cole's Place shooter arrested - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD: Alleged Cole's Place shooter arrested

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Kenneth Mattingly (Source: LMDC) Kenneth Mattingly (Source: LMDC)
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News) The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The alleged Cole's Place shooter has been arrested by Louisville Metro Police. 

LMPD Sgt. John Bradley confirmed that Kenneth Mattingly Jr.,31. was arrested around 5 PM Friday. 

Mattingly was charged with six counts of assault, Bradley said. 

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday, March 17 at Cole's Place, located in the 2900 block of West Kentucky Street.

LMPD said that officers arrived at the scene to find four people suffering from gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Two more gunshot victims took themselves to University Hospital, also with injuries that were not life-threatening. A seventh victim was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment, LMPD confirmed.

