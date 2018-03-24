Chris Mack, UofL agree to 7-year deal

Xavier coach Chris Mack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Xavier coach Chris Mack is the University of Louisville's new men's basketball head coach.

Mack and UofL agreed to a contract for $28 million over seven years, WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor confirmed.

The news comes just days after UofL officials met with Mack over the weekend. He'll become just the third head coach of the Cardinals since Denny Crum took the job in 1971.

Mack reportedly broke the news to his Xavier players Tuesday. He is expected to be in Louisville for the official announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Mack, 48, comes to Louisville from Xavier University, where he led the Musketeers to a 29-6 record, including a Big East regular season championship in the 2017-18 season.

Mack is the winningest coach in the school's history, with a career record of 212-96 in nine seasons with the Musketeers.

He is the only coach to lead XU to the Sweet 16 four times. USA Today's latest salary information listed Mack as the 55th-highest paid coach in the country, with a salary of $1,668,930. But the $4 million annual salary will put him in the top 10. Rick Pitino, UofL's Hall of Fame coach who was fired last year following a pair of embarrassing scandals, was paid more than $5 million a year in base salary.

Despite being a No. 1 seed, Mack's Musketeers were knocked out of the 2018 NCAA Tournament by Florida State in the second round. As a No. 11 seed, Xavier advanced all the way to the Elite Eight just last year.

Mack, a former Xavier team captain who graduated in 1992, takes over a Louisville team previously led by David Padgett during the 2017-18 campaign, which saw much tumult throughout a 22-14 season that ended with a quarterfinal-round loss to Mississippi State in the NIT.

Assistant coach Mike Pegues will be joining Mack in Louisville. No word yet on other assistants.

Xavier has an impressive recent history of basketball coaches moving on to bigger jobs following successful runs at the jesuit university. Pete Gillen parlayed his tenure there into jobs at Providence and Virginia; Skip Prosser left Xavier for Wake Forest in 2001; Thad Matta took the Ohio State job in 2004 -- and even led the Buckeyes to the 2006 national championship game -- and Sean Miller took over at Pac-12 power Arizona in 2009.

Mack's wife, Christi, is a Louisville native, and together they have three kids -- Hailee, Lainee and Brayden.

