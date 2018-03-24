TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane on southbound I-65 near fairgrounds shut down due to car fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officials have shut down the right lane on I-65 southbound at the 131 mile marker near the fairgrounds due to a car fire, Metrosafe said.

The call came in at approximately 4:12 p.m. of a truck on fire.

The left shoulder, right lane, and the right shoulder southbound on the interstate are all blocked, according to Trimarc and Metrosafe. The closures are estimated to last one hour.

First responders are on the way to the scene, Metrosafe said.

