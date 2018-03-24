WAVE Country students participate in 'March for Our Lives' rallies

Hundreds of people participated in the 'March for Our Lives' in Louisville on Saturday. (Source: Mike Fussell / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students across WAVE Country joined the nation to call on lawmakers to increase gun control in reaction to school shootings.

‘March for Our Lives’ rallies took place in both Southern Indiana and Kentucky on Saturday.

Those at the march in Louisville gathered in front of Metro Hall, but first took to the streets.

Students, teachers and others walked from the riverfront to the government center on a cold, wet day.

“My dad is a school resource officer, and I don’t want this to be him next time,” Meaghan Dill, who participated in the march, said, while walking Downtown among the crowd.

Concerns like that prompted similar demands for increased gun control legislation at a ‘March for Our Lives’ rally earlier in New Albany.

Students there said walking into school has become frightening for their generation.

“A bit nervous,” Dhruv Patel, a sophomore at Jeffersonville High School, said. “Is today going to be a day when someone comes here, at Jeff, to shoot us?”

Organizers at the New Albany event said they understand the purpose of the second amendment, but need lawmakers to keep them safe.

“I don’t believe those freedoms should be restricted to the point that children are getting gunned down in the one place that they should be safe,” Nicole Gomez, a Jeffersonville High School student and organizer of the event, said.

It’s a cry that was echoed across the Ohio.

Many said their voices will be heard during the march, but amplified on Election Day.

“Enough is enough,” marcher Christina Miller said. “Mitch McConnell is not doing enough. He’s in the NRA’s pocket, and we’re tired of it.”

A call for change, delivered by students and politicians at the podium Saturday afternoon, for universal gun purchase background checks, longer wait times, and licensing requirements.

Solutions some organizers said not everyone agrees to action on, but a problem they believe will keep happening until something’s done.

Organizers added the groups that gathered in both New Albany and Louisville plan to work together in the future.

