After 180 years, Jeffboat to close for good

Richard Biggs (L) worked at Jeffboat for 37 years. His son-in-law, Jacob Conrad, was laid off from Jeffboat around Christmastime. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - It's been a Jeffersonville staple for nearly 200 years. Jeffboat employed tens of thousands of workers over the years - including Richard Biggs.

Jeffboat has had several major layoffs throughout the past several months. This week, the remaining 160 workers found out they, too, will be out of a job.

On Saturday, the Teamsters Union Local 89 said that the Jeffersonville shipyard will close permanently.

Richard Biggs worked at the company for 37 years.

“You know when you’ve been at a company that long, you can kind of read between the lines and know what’s going on, so we all got together and said we know something’s going on, and they finally told us,” Biggs said.

Biggs used his Saturday afternoon to file for unemployment, with help from his son-in-law, Jacob Conrad.

Conrad was one of the hundreds of workers who were laid off from Jeffboat around Christmastime.

“When you get in somewhere that you think is a permanent position, it may not be the case,” Conrad said. “I thought that was going to be it. I thought I was going to retire there. Jeffboat has been there for a hundred years. But you take a place that has been there, you never think its going to go down and it went down.”

Mayor Mike Moore said he, too, will be doing what he can to get those employees back to work after their last day on April 2.

“The blow is not to the city of Jeff in the way that we’re worried about our economy; it’s to the city of Jeff in the families that live here,” Mayor Moore said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Jeffboat laying off 278 workers

+ Leaders already working to help laid-off Jeffboat workers find jobs

At one point, Jeffboat employed 13,000 workers in the city of Jeffersonville. Mayor Mike Moore said he wasn't worried that the city's economy will suffer, but he knows this will be a hard time for the families of the employees.

"It's tough for me to think about. I can't imagine being one of those men or women who left work yesterday with this grim news - and where do they go from here?," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "They've got a lot of unanswered questions. Jeffersonville is a community that pulls together and helps. I just really feel for those employees."

A representative for the company couldn't be reached for comment, but union group Local 89 confirmed the news on Facebook - and said they'll do everything they can to help find new jobs for the workers.

In a statement on Facebook, Teamsters Local 89 said:

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm reports that Jeffboat, the nation's largest inland shipbuilder and one of Local 89's oldest companies, is shutting down. Over the last several years, the shipbuilding industry has seen a massive decline and while this cycle has occurred in decades past, this time it was unfortunately too much for the company to bear. 'It's a very sad day for a lot of hard-working, ship-building craftsmen and craftswomen'" said Business Agent Jim Kincaid, a former worker at Jeffboat. 'I worked beside a lot of these folks for many years through the most extreme weather anybody can imagine. They always delivered the best barge or towboat in the industry. They poured their heart and souls into it. They took pride in their work and built some of the best vessels on the rivers and oceans. Words can't express how saddened we are that this historical ship yard is closing its doors.' 'For me this is heartbreaking news that the Boat Yard will be closing. Like so many others, I started my career there as a young man working as a 1st class welder and pipe-fitter. [sic] I have met so many great people over the course of time there,' said Business Agent and Recording Secretary Jeff Cooper, also a former worker at Jeffboat. 'When I say great people, that's exactly what I mean, people that work extremely hard at building a great big ass American made product the old-fashioned way like no other, and it was always built under the Union Label with extreme pride.' The Jeffboat shipyard has been a staple of Jeffersonville, Indiana for decades and even before they began building barges, steamboats were built in that very same spot over a century ago by another company. It is tragic to see such a historical site shut down, both for the immensely skilled workers there, and the city of Jeffersonville as a whole. 'The loss of these jobs is devastating but experienced and highly trained Union Sisters and Brothers always prevail in the end. We dust ourselves off, pick up the pieces and we move on to our next adventure,' said Cooper. 'In the near future we will be meeting with the employer to bargain the effects of the closure with the goal of securing all the right and benefits that they are entitled to and help transition our membership onto their next adventure.' 'We are going to do everything in our power to find these brothers and sisters other jobs and help them to pick up the pieces," said Kincaid. "They are good, hard-working folks. They will be an asset to anybody who hires them in the future.'"

The full Facebook post from Teamsters Local 89 is below:

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.