Person shot in Lake Dreamland

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has been shot in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirmed.

The call came in at 8:17 p.m. on Saturday of a person shot in the 4400 block of Tara Gale Court.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital. 

This story will be updated. 

