UPDATE: Man dies after shooting in Lake Dreamland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person who was shot in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood Saturday evening has died.

The call came in at 8:17 p.m. on Saturday of a person shot in the 4400 block of Tara Gale Court.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

First responders transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said how many times the victim was shot.

Anyone with information in this shooting as asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.