Fire hits building in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A building in Shively caught fire on Saturday night, Metrosafe said.

Metrosafe said the call came in at 8:28 p.m. of a structure fire in the 2500 block of 7th Street Road.

Metrosafe there was one victim who refused medical treatment.

