Fire hits building in Shively

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A building in Shively caught fire on Saturday night, Metrosafe said. 

Metrosafe said the call came in at 8:28 p.m. of a structure fire in the 2500 block of 7th Street Road. 

Metrosafe there was one victim who refused medical treatment.

