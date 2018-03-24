Fire hits building in Shively

Students across WAVE Country joined the nation to call on lawmakers to increase gun control in reaction to school shootings.More >>
The Jeffboat shipyard is permanently closing, Teamsters Union Local 89 said on Saturday.More >>
A building in Shively caught fire on Saturday night, Metrosafe said.More >>
The call came in at 8:17 p.m. on Saturday of a person shot in the 4400 block of Tara Gale Court.More >>
For the last 13 years, dozens of law enforcement officers could be spotted crowded around a grave at the Cave Hill Cemetery on March 23. They hold a memorial every year to honor officer Peter Grignon.More >>
