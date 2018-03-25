Justin Thomas makes semis in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Justin Thomas has reached the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play and is one round away from reaching No. 1 in the world.



Thomas made quick work of Si Woo Kim on Saturday morning, and then won three straight holes to start the back nine in a 2-and-1 victory over Kyle Stanley.



He would replace Dustin Johnson atop the world ranking if he reaches the championship match. In his way is Bubba Watson, who is back to playing like the two-time Masters champion.



The other semifinal is between Kevin Kisner and Alex Noren of Sweden.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)