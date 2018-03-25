Feast BBQ to close New Albany location

As a special thank you to customers, Feast will offer $2 Beers on Tuesday and $1 Beers on Wednesday while supplies last. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Feast BBQ will soon be closing their New Albany location.

In a statement made on Facebook, they said explained that they were facing the challenge of operating in a space that was too small.

Despite the New Albany closure, the Feast BBQ Nulu location will stay open for business. The last day of operation at the New Albany location will be this Wednesday, March 28.

