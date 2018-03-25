Frosty and freestyles: Wendy's drops new mixtape - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Frosty and freestyles: Wendy's drops new mixtape

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Drive-thru to Spotify or iTunes to listen to the frosty rhymes. (Source: Wendy's) Drive-thru to Spotify or iTunes to listen to the frosty rhymes. (Source: Wendy's)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wendy's is proving that they are fresh in more ways than one. 

The fast-food giant dropped a mixtape called We Beefin' Friday morning. 

The album is double stacked with hits that include Twitter Fingers, Clownin, Rest in Grease, and 4 for 4$.

Rest in Grease is full of flavorful lyrics that take shots at competitors including this jab at McDonald's: "You number one? That's a joke. Why yo' ice cream machine always broke?"

Drive-thru to Spotify or iTunes to listen to the frosty rhymes. 

