Frosty and freestyles: Wendy's drops new mixtape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wendy's is proving that they are fresh in more ways than one.

The fast-food giant dropped a mixtape called We Beefin' Friday morning.

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

The album is double stacked with hits that include Twitter Fingers, Clownin, Rest in Grease, and 4 for 4$.

Rest in Grease is full of flavorful lyrics that take shots at competitors including this jab at McDonald's: "You number one? That's a joke. Why yo' ice cream machine always broke?"

Drive-thru to Spotify or iTunes to listen to the frosty rhymes.

