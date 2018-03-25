Brianna's Army ensures ten-year-old's legacy lives on

Brianna Fuller, 10, died in a car accident in May 2016. (Source: Mike Fussell / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On both sides of the Dixie Highway an army was marching.

Brianna Fuller, 10, was the reason why.

“She was very outgoing, had a lot of friends,” Brianna’s mother Danielle Williams said. “She was getting ready to start middle school. It was a very exciting time for her.”

A very exciting time that her mother said was cut short too soon.

“Her death was senseless,” Williams said.

Police said Fuller was riding with her father in May of 2016 when their car was T-boned.

Witnesses said the car that hit them was traveling at a very high rate of speed.

“We’ve been best friends through school, I’m here to help and help my best friend through it,” family friend Melissa Showalter said about supporting Brianna’s mother.

Now, almost two years later, a group called Brianna’s Army is making sure the young girl is not forgotten.

“We’re out here keeping Brianna Fuller’s legacy alive,” Brianna’s Army member Sandy Hicks said.

To do that, they’ve adopted a stretch of the Dixie Highway where the young girl lost her life. To honor her, they make sure it's spotless.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community the best way we know how, by cleaning up,” Williams said.

A show of selflessness, they said, that is reflective of Brianna.

“She just loved people,” Williams said. “She loved helping people.”

Brianna was a special person to many. Her picture was still on the side of the highway on Sunday, empowering their mission.

“We never want to let Brianna be forgotten, and we never will let Brianna be forgotten,” Showalter said.

Volunteers add they’re looking for more people to help clean up Dixie Highway. You can contact them through the Brianna’s Army Facebook page.

