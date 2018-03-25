UofL is in Final Four again, Cards beat Oregon State 76-43 in Elite Eight

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - UofL is back in the Final Four after a 76-43 win over Oregon State in the Lexington Region final.

The Cards only turned the ball over three times in the entire game and outscored the Beavers 28-12 in the third quarter.

Asia Durr led UofL with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Myisha Hines-Allen added 16 points, Sam Fuehring 14 and Arica Carter 10.

Cards head coach got a little emotional when describing the accomplishment. "I think a program that had never been to a Sweet 16 until 11 years ago can now say every player that's finished four years has had the opportunity to play in a Final Four. I think that's pretty impressive."



"And then to these young women here, I can't say enough about their character. The basketball stuff is there, that's great. It's their character. It's who they are. It's what they do off the floor. You can't be a great basketball team and have the results you want if you don't carry it over in your personal life. And we truly do have wonderful young women who are wonderful role models to my children, to Coach Purcell's children, and that means more to me than winning basketball games," Walz added.



"When my daughters were out there in the yard, and Lola tells me she's Lola Hines-Allen today, and Lucy, you're going to be Lucy Durr, and then she tells Mom, you're going to be the official, and Dad can still be the coach, you know, it's the impact that they have on their lives that means everything to me.



It's a wonderful experience to have the opportunity to get back to a Final Four again, but I want to thank them for being the people they are."

The Cards also made the Final Four in 2009 and 2013, losing to UConn in the National Championship both years.

They will face the UCLA-Mississippi State winner on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio, in a national semifinal.

