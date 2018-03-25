Hot now: Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut at Krispy Kreme

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WAVE) - Krispy Kreme's spring 'doughnut experience' is in full effect with the Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut, available through Easter (April 1).

The Reese's doughnut is an unglazed shell dipped in chocolate icing, filled with peanut butter cream and decorated like an Easter egg.

Krispy Kreme's next spring doughnut, lemon glaze, hits stores on April 23. The specialty doughnut will be available through April 29.

Fans voted lemon glaze as the brand's next glaze flavor earlier this year.

To find the nearest location for the Reese's doughnut, visit krispykreme.com/ReesesEggDoughnut.

